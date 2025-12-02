UCF board to consider plan to host football bowl games next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to host football bowl games next year.

The major event could be coming to UCF due to renovations at Camping World Stadium.

If approved, the “Bounce House” stadium could host the Cheez-It Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and the Florida Classic.

Athletic department officials are set to present the proposal to the UCF Board of Trustees on Thursday.

The board’s approval is necessary for any campus event expected to draw more than ten thousand attendees.

