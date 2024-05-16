UCF Board of Trustees Vice Chair Harold Mills resigns after arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on May 17 will replace Vice Chair Harold Mills after he resigned from his position earlier this week following his May 9 arrest tied to a prostitution sting in Seminole County.

“Harold has always looked out for the community, and until the case is resolved, he felt this was the best course of action,” his attorney Mark NeJame told Orlando Business Journal about why Mills decided to resign from the board.

Mills on May 13 pled not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of alleged indecent exposure and prostitution, according to court documents.

Read: National Barbecue Day: 4 Rivers offering $5 sandwiches

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

UCF Board of Trustees member, Sheriff’s Office employee among 4 arrested in sex stings at parks UCF Board of Trustees member, Sheriff’s Office employee among 4 arrested in sex stings at parks (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group