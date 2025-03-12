UCF fraternities suspended after reports of ‘dangerous’ and ‘degrading’ hazing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders with the University of Central Florida are investigating reports of hazing at some of the fraternities on campus.

UCF said it has received multiple reports of alleged hazing incidents involving Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities.

Officials said the reported hazing was “dangerous and degrading” to those involved.

“UCF unequivocally condemns hazing in all forms, and we are committed to holding individuals and organizations accountable for actions that threaten the safety and well-being of our students and others,” a UCF spokesperson said.

Officials said the UCF Police Department is investigating the incidents as “felony hazing.”

UCF said Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon have been temporarily suspended by their national chapters.

“Based on facts gathered by police as part of their investigations, the university will follow processes for individual and organizational conduct violations as outlined in the Golden Rule Student Handbook,” officials said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group