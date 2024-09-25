UCF hits milestone on Lake Nona facility, scores $2.5 million from Nemours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida on Sept. 24 hit a key construction milestone for its Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion.

The college brought in representatives from AdventHealth, Orlando Health, Nemours Children’s Health, Dr. Phillips Inc. and more to sign a beam that will be put in the $68 million, 90,000-square-foot building. Construction is more than 40% complete on the facility, which the college expects to occupy late next summer ahead of the 2025-26 academic year.

Read: Wind & Rain: How Hurricane Helene could impact Central Florida, county-by-county

UCF College of Nursing Dean Mary Lou Sole told Orlando Business Journal the program already has added 100 students and is planning how it can accommodate those students and more at the new building. The expanded building will allow the school to graduate 150 more nurses per year than the roughly 260 it averages now.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group