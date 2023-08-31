Local

UCF Knights gear up for season opener, Big 12 football debut

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

UCF opens its season Thursday night FILE PHOTO: UCF Football at FBC Mortgage Stadium (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — College football is back in Central Florida.

Game day — or should we say night — has finally arrived for UCF.

The Knights will host Kent State on Thursday at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

It will mark UCF Football’s debut in the Big 12 Conference.

Channel 9 saw no shortage of Big 12 signage earlier this week in and around the stadium.

The Knights are heavily favored to win Thursday’s matchup.

Kickoff at the Bounce House is set for 7 p.m.

