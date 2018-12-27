UCF Knights heading west to Arizona for Fiesta Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The UCF Knights football team is catching a flight to Arizona Thursday days before they face off against the LSU Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.
The undefeated team is leaving from in front of the Wayne Densch Sports Center near the CFE Arena on the UCF campus.
Related Headlines
The Knights ended their regular season ranked in the top 10 college football teams of 2018.
READ: You might be a UCF Knight if...
They also ended the season without their star quarterback.
Quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a knee injury during UCF's game against USF in November.
Milton’s teammates said the injury has only pushed the team to work harder in honor of their fellow Knight.
You can watch the Fiesta Bowl on Channel 9 on New Year’s Day. Follow WFTV's Joe Kepner on Twitter for on-the-ground updates from Phoenix.
READ: Here's how to watch the Fiesta Bowl
.@UCF_Football about to leave campus, on the way to Phoenix!! #ChargeOn #wftv #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/JOeDVvQQqU— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) December 27, 2018
#FiestaBowl2019 coverage begins!— Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) December 27, 2018
We’ll see you in Phoenix as we get ready for @UCF_Football’s second appearance in the NY6 game. #WheelsUp @WFTV pic.twitter.com/tmdr2giIr7
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}