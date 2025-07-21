UCF launches online program focused on the commercial space industry

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is now accepting applications for its new online MBA program, which will begin in spring 2026 and is geared toward the commercial space industry.

This 24-month graduate program is designed to support the growing commercial space industry and the global space economy.

UCF said students will engage in core MBA courses along with specialized space-related electives.

UCF will be accepting applications for this innovative program until December 1st.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group