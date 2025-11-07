UCF president’s salary increased to $1.2M plus contract extension

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida (UCF) Board of Trustees has approved a salary increase for President Alexander Cartwright, raising his base salary to $1.2 million per year.

The decision, made unanimously by the board, also extends Cartwright’s contract through Dec. 31, 2026, and includes eligibility for an additional $700,000 annually in performance incentives.

The state Board of Governors credited Dr. Cartwright with leading UCF through a period of remarkable growth and success.

Under Cartwright’s leadership, UCF has achieved a 63% four-year graduation rate, a significant improvement from previous years.

The university also reported $285 million in research expenditures for the 2024-2025 period, highlighting its commitment to research excellence.

