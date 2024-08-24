UCF Rosen College’s new dean to shake up hospitality education

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Cynthia Mejia has seen the local hospitality industry grow tremendously since she joined the University of Central Florida in 2013.

Mejia, dean of UCF’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management, witnessed its twice-a-year career fairs grow to more than 100 U.S. companies. The ratio of jobs to students is six-to-one and the school places as many as 98% of its students in jobs.

“That’s a reason students come here, because they feel like they will have a killer job. Parents like that, too,” she told Orlando Business Journal.

