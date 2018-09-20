UCF says another $10M in funds misused for construction projects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees members believe another $10 million in funds was misused for construction projects.
The university announced last week that two investigations had been launched into how the school spent $38 million to construct a building with state funds that were supposed to be used for operations.
The board met Thursday to discuss the spending issues.
In total, UCF has acknowledged misspending roughly $48 million in construction projects over the past five years.
This total includes the previously disclosed $38 million misspent on the new Trevor Colbourn Hall
The three projects totaling $10 million include the Band Building, Facilities Surplus Showroom & Postal Hub and furniture and lab build-out for the Research 1 Building.
Here’s a list of UCF projects where funds were either inappropriately spent or spending is now question #WFTV pic.twitter.com/k4LqqKofD7— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) September 20, 2018
The university's chief financial officer, William Merck, resigned last week after an audit revealed that the school had improperly used the state funds for the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall instead of for operations like instruction, maintenance and student services.
The UCF Board of Trustees approved a measure to replenish the funds that were misspent with funds from other accounts. Two trustees voted no, arguing the move was rushed considering the revelations of the $10 million.
UCF President Whittaker, who wasn't president at the time, said he did not know funds were inappropriately used even though his signature appears on some documents. Whittaker said he trusted the former CFO.
Last week, the school said it was hiring an outside law firm to conduct another investigation into the misuse of the money.
