0 UCF student deported after ‘disturbing behavior,' purchasing high-powered rifles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A University of Central Florida student armed with heavy-duty military-style rifles who displayed “disturbing behavior” will be sent back to China following an investigation between multiple law enforcement agencies, police said.

Wenliang Sun, 26, was enrolled as a nonimmigrant F-1 international student in an academic and cultural program at UCF.

University staff went to the UCF Police Department on Feb. 1 to report that they noticed a dramatic change in Sun’s appearance and behavior, according to a report.

Part of that disturbing behavior was that Sun suddenly bought a nearly $70,000 car with cash.

University staff also told police that Sun had told them he owns a high-powered firearm, the report said.

Sun told police that he owned a LWRC 300 Blackout rifle and ammunition, which he kept in a public storage facility, the report said. He refused to give the weapon to police.

Police said Sun bought another weapon, to which he added a bipod and scope, and ammunition on Feb. 7.

Federal law allows nonimmigrant visa holders to own a firearm if they have a hunting license, which Sun had, police said.

Police had already reported Sun’s weapon ownership to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.

After he purchased the second firearm, Sun’s nonimmigrant status was terminated for noncompliance with regulations unrelated to the firearms purchase, police said. He was required to attend classes, which he did not, police said.

Ownership of both firearms became illegal once Sun no longer had legal nonimmigrant status in the U.S., and he was taken into custody Feb. 7.

On March 21, an immigration judge ordered Sun be sent back to China.

