UCF students plan protest after rapper charged with child sex abuse allowed to perform on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some University of Central Florida students are working to prevent a controversial rapper with a history of child sex abuse charges from performing at CFE Arena.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for his unconventional appearance, controversial behavior and criminal record.

He's planning a show on Sept. 22 at the CFE Arena and some students hope he never sets foot on campus.

The rapper's child sex case has a led to a petition and a planned protest.

So far students’ efforts to have the concert canceled have failed.

Student Noemi Teutsch hopes to see more people outside than fans inside when Tekashi 6ix9ine performs.

“People are just as outraged as I am, if not more," she said.

She started a petition, which has surpassed 5,000 signatures, asking UCF to cancel the concert.

"Universities are supposed to be upholding certain moral standards and certain values,” said Teutsch.

In 2015, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was charged for his part in making a sexually explicit video with a 13-year-old girl and posting the video on social media.

In a deal with the state of New York, he pleaded guilty to a felony of use of a child in a sexual performance.

"I just can't believe someone like this would be considered on a university campus to perform," said Teutsch.

UCF officials said in a statement, "Outside performers can rent the space. However, that does not mean that the university endorses them. At all times, the safety of our campus is our top priority."

Spectra manages the area.

"As far as I'm concerned, they are endorsing, and they are condoning his behavior because they're allowing him to come on campus to perform," said Teutsch.

Teutsch hopes UCF cancels Tekashi 6ix9ine before it comes to a protest.

She worries allowing the show to go on normalizes his behavior.

"I honestly think it's ridiculous. It makes no sense whatsoever. Because at some point, you have to draw the line somewhere," said Teutsch.

The rapper will be sentenced Oct. 1, which means he could be going to prison nine days after performing at UCF.

Controversy also followed the rapper recently overseas when he wasn’t allowed to perform in Manchester due to his criminal record.

He has not run into any problems in any other countries.



