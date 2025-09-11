UCF students, police chief React to Charlie Kirk shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The night after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a campus event in Utah, students at the University of Central Florida are speaking out, and so is UCF’s top cop.

Kirk spoke at UCF in 2018 and 2023. The campus is home to a Turning Point USA student group and hosts speakers with all kinds of views, which is why many students say the shooting hit close to home.

“I don’t feel safe, to be honest with you,” said Justin Commond, a UCF senior. “Anybody can walk off and walk on campus… we don’t know who’s currently carrying right now. It’s kind of surreal… this could technically happen here at UCF.”

Others, like computer science student Jacobo Ferraro, were shocked that violence targeted someone known for campus debates.

“It was kind of shocking to see… someone who’s just touring college campuses doing friendly debates,” Ferraro said. “I just feel like it’s pretty normal in democracy.”

Annette Salazar, another student, put it this way: “I may not have agreed with all of his ideals, but I genuinely think there’s no good reason for that to happen to anyone.”

In response to growing concerns, UCF Chief of Police Robin Griffin-Kitzerow spoke with WFTV, offering reassurance and outlining her department’s steps to keep students safe.

“My first thought is… I’m just so sad for the Kirk family,” Chief Griffin said. “Tragic, sad, terrible, you know, unnecessary.”

But she didn’t stop there.

Griffin explained that UCF has “multiple layers” of safety planning, especially for big events. That includes:

- License plate readers at every campus entrance and exit

- A threat management team that intervenes when someone raises a concern

- Analysts monitoring social media

- Partnerships with local police and emergency response teams

- A 24/7 dispatch center and emergency operations center that are activated for major events

“We review all of these incidents,” Chief Griffin added, referring to shootings like the one in Utah. “We look to refine our processes… we’re always looking to be better. This will be no exception.”

She also had a direct message for students who feel uneasy:

“If there are any circumstances where you feel uneasy… please notify us right away,” she said. “Our response time is less than two minutes. No concern is too small.”

Students can reach police by calling 911, using blue emergency phones on campus, or even texting for help.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Griffin emphasized. “And we’re always better together.”

As the national manhunt continues in Utah, UCF students say they’re watching closely,, hoping their campus stays safe, no matter who comes to speak.

“We count on our campus community,” Chief Griffin said. “When they see something, say something, and we will do something.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group