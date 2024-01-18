UCF takes down Texas for first Big 12 road win

AUSTIN, Texas. — Down by as many as 16 points, UCF stormed back to beat Texas 77-71 on the road Wednesday night for the program’s first Big 12 road win.

Jaylin Sellers scored a game-high 24 points off the bench. Shemarri Allen added 17 points in the win.

UCF outrebounded Texas 37-22 and outscored the Longhorns in the paint 34-22.

New league, same stuff 🤘⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QszNsxgXGM — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) January 18, 2024

The Knights (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) visit No. 5 Houston on January 20.

