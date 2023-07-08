UCF will host Orlando International Film Festival at downtown campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans and artists will come together at the 2023 Orlando International Film Festival next week.

The University of Central Florida will host the festival at the downtown Nicholson School of Communication and Media campus on Livingston Street.

Filmmakers, artists, cinema fans and industry professionals are welcome to attend the celebration.

OIFF will honor the relationship between art and film and showcase various genres through 240 films, including short films, feature films and documentaries. This year’s screening will feature “The Promotion.”

Guests can participate in panel discussions and network opportunities.

Painters from around the world will be painting in the Art Infusion exhibit.

Attendees can also paint on the community mural as part of the immersive experience.

The festival will take place from July 13 through July 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

You can find more information about show times and how to purchase tickets here.

See a map of the location below:

