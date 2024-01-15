UCF wins 4th national title in coed cheerleading

ORLANDO, Fla. — A big celebration continues this morning at the University of Central Florida.

The Knights Cheerleading team won the Division 1 National Championship over the weekend.

The UCF Coed team won its fourth national title in the event at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Disney on Sunday.

It was the fourth time the Knights won the national title.

