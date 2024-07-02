UCP of Central Florida buys land for new Osceola County campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

UCP of Central Florida has plans for a new campus in Osceola County.

The nonprofit, which provides education and therapy for students with and without disabilities, has plans for a $14 million, 37,000-square-foot campus in downtown Kissimmee near Vine and Oak streets. The site would offer a charter school and therapies such as physical, occupational and speech.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Osceola County,” Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP, said in a news release. “The new UCP Osceola Campus will enable us to reach even more children, providing them with the skills and support they need to succeed academically and personally. This represents a significant investment in the future of education in Osceola County.”

