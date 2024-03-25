ULA prepares for final launch of Delta IV Heavy rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance crews are counting down to a planned Delta IV Heavy rocket launch this week.

The big rocket is set to launch at 1:40 p.m. Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA is looking to launch a classified spy satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Watch: ULA launches Vulcan rocket from Space Coast

However, the forecast is only 30% favorable for launch.

ULA said this will be the 16th and final launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket.

Watch: Countdown is on to Boeing’s first crewed mission to International Space Station

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group