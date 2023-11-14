ULA Vulcan Centaur rocket upper stage arrives at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is moving closer to a mission that will send a commercial lunar lander to the moon.

A ship delivered the upper stage of the Vulcan Centaur rocket to the space coast Monday afternoon.

The rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station between Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.

The planned launch has been delayed several times by ULA.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket will replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket will carry a lunar lander, some satellites, cremated remains, and more when it launches in December.

