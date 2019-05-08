Uncommon celebrity sighting: Common presented honorary doctorate from FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - There was an uncommon celebrity sighting at Florida A&M’s spring commencement ceremony over the weekend.
Florida A&M President Larry Robinson presented an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Degree to hip hop artist, actor, activist and author Common.
The ceremony was held Saturday in Tallahassee.
According to the FAMU Office of Communications, Common previously studied business administration at the school. He is now known for his “conscious rap” and his roles in such films as “Selma,” “Barbershop” and “John Wick 2.”
The Doctor is in the house! pic.twitter.com/aKIQPc0XzB— COMMON (@common) May 6, 2019
Award-winning artist, actor and author, @Common, takes the stage! #FAMUgrad19 pic.twitter.com/6PR6txTyew— FloridaA&MUniversity (@FAMU_1887) May 4, 2019
Your success must have love and passion. - Award-winning artist, actor and author @Common pic.twitter.com/QwgdiAfj7A— FloridaA&MUniversity (@FAMU_1887) May 4, 2019
It is with great privilege that FAMU presents Award-winning artist, actor and author, @Common, with an honorary doctorate! pic.twitter.com/DKLzggPVkx— FloridaA&MUniversity (@FAMU_1887) May 4, 2019
View photos from our historic spring 2019 graduation ceremonies featuring former Tallahassee Mayor @AndrewGillum, Award-winning artist @Common, and @Interscope Records Vice President Nicole Wyskoarko on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/6wJB6HuCw3— FloridaA&MUniversity (@FAMU_1887) May 6, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}