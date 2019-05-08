  • Uncommon celebrity sighting: Common presented honorary doctorate from FAMU

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - There was an uncommon celebrity sighting at Florida A&M’s spring commencement ceremony over the weekend.

    Florida A&M President Larry Robinson presented an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Degree to hip hop artist, actor, activist and author Common.

    The ceremony was held Saturday in Tallahassee.

    According to the FAMU Office of Communications, Common previously studied business administration at the school. He is now known for his “conscious rap” and his roles in such films as “Selma,” “Barbershop” and “John Wick 2.”

     

