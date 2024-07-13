Unique downtown arts space starts construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A unique arts-focused gathering space has started work near downtown Orlando’s oldest commercial building.

The Downtown Arts District and city of Orlando officials held the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Ford-ify The Arts Courtyard at CityArts on July 10. The celebration, occurring a day before the start of construction, kicked off the unique location in an alley to the north of the historic Rogers-Kiene Building which CityArts calls home at 37-39 S. Magnolia Ave.

Dr. Paul Skomsky, a dentist and Downtown Arts District board member who is helping lead the project, told Orlando Business Journal the space not only will be available to the public, but also will allow for private events and parties, including weddings and holiday parties. “It’s going to be a nice addition to the neighborhood and a great addition to the arts district.”

