United Against Poverty Orlando can now serve more families in need

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

UP Orlando will install a brand-new freezer (United Against Poverty Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. — UP Orlando will install a brand-new freezer and cooler at its grocery shopping center to help more Central Florida families in need.

The brand-new freezers and coolers mean families can now buy chicken, meats, and dairy products.

UP Orlando lost its outdated coolers and freezers during Hurricane Ian, which could not be repaired.

UP Orlando said that many families would opt out of going to a traditional grocery store for cold foods to pay housing, utilities, and other bills.

Anjali Vaya, Executive Director of United Against Poverty Orlando said, “It means a lot to our clients who are under the 200% Federal poverty line to be able to provide themselves and their families with a variety of nutritious meats, dairy and other frozen foods while saving money every week.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

See the map below for the location.

