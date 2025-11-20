Universal Epic Universe wins four Thea Awards, including top theme park honor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Epic Universe, the newest theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, has won four Thea Awards from the Themed Entertainment Association.

Epic Universe, which opened in May 2025, was recognized for outstanding achievement in the theme park category, with specific honors for its attractions and themed areas.

Outstanding Achievement – Theme Park: Universal Epic Universe

Outstanding Achievement – Ride Experiences: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Outstanding Achievement – Attraction: Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Outstanding Achievement – Theme Park Land: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Dale Mason, retired vice president and executive art director at Universal Destinations & Experiences, was honored with the Buzz Prize Award for his lifetime of distinguished achievements in the industry.

The winners were announced at a TEA gathering held at Epic Universe, highlighting the park’s impact on the themed entertainment industry.

The Thea Awards, established by the Themed Entertainment Association in 1994, are internationally recognized as a symbol of excellence in the industry, rewarding compelling educational, historical, and entertainment projects.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group