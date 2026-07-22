SR-46 reopens following deadly crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Geneva, Seminole County.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. along State Road 46 near 1st Street.

Deadly crash in Seminole County State troopers investigate at deadly crash along SR-46 in Geneva, Fla. on July 21, 2026.

The crash shut down part of SR-46 for hours, but Florida Highway Patrol reported that the roadway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details on what led to the deadly crash and who was involved.

Be sure to tune into Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9 and TV 27 for live traffic updates.

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