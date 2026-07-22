Bertha weakens as it turns west, bringing rain and rough surf to northern Gulf Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bertha has made its anticipated westward turn and is continuing to weaken as it tracks closer to the Louisiana coastline.

While the storm is struggling to maintain its strength, its impacts are still being felt along much of the northern Gulf Coast.

Heavy rainfall, high surf, and gusty winds are expected to continue across coastal communities, creating hazardous conditions for beachgoers and mariners.

As Bertha pulls farther away from Central Florida, weather conditions across the region are expected to improve.

Drier air will gradually move in, leading to decreasing rain chances and more comfortable conditions through the coming days.

Residents along the northern Gulf Coast should continue monitoring the latest forecasts and any advisories as Bertha approaches the Louisiana coast, despite its weakening trend.

Meanwhile, Central Florida can expect a return to more typical summer weather as the storm’s influence fades.

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