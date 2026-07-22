Hotter days ahead as rain chances stay low in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few recent rounds of unsettled weather, the forecast is turning hotter and drier for the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances will remain low on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day.

Most communities will stay dry, allowing temperatures to climb well above average.

Afternoon highs are expected to remain in the mid-90s through the end of the week.

Combined with Florida’s humidity, heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees over the next several days.

The heat is expected to become even more intense as the weekend approaches, with “feels like” temperatures potentially climbing above 105 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will return by the weekend and remain for most of next week.

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