Mega Millions: Jackpot jumps to $743 million

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, as no one matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during Tuesday’s drawing. That means that Friday’s grand prize will be worth at least $743 million.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 27-37-59-68-70 and the Mega Ball was 10. At the time, the grand prize heading into the drawing was $707 million.

Friday’s $743 million jackpot is for the 30-year annuity option. The lump-sum cash prize is $323.4 million before applicable federal and state taxes.

The last time a player won the jackpot was the March 17 drawing, when a ticket bought in Van Wert, Ohio, was worth $60 million.

While no one won the grand prize, two tickets matched five numbers. One, sold in California, was worth $2 million because of a 2X multiplier, while the other was sold in Arizona and worth $3 million due to the 3X multiplier.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

According to its website, Mega Millions began on Aug. 31, 1996, as the Big Game. The first drawing was held on Sept. 6, 1996, with six states participating: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia. The name was changed to Mega Millions in 2002.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.269 billion – Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.

6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey.

7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

8. $983 million – Nov. 14, 2025, one ticket in Georgia.

9. $810 million – Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas.

10. $743 million (estimated) – Next drawing is July 24, 2026.

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