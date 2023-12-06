Universal Orlando confirms details on Epic Universe theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed its two new hotel properties next to Epic Universe will open alongside the theme park in 2025.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The two properties, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co., are called Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort, and boast 750 rooms each. That brings the total resort’s hotel room inventory up to 10,500.
The Stella Nova Resort will debut in January 2025, as previously reported by Orlando Business Journal, and the Terra Luna resort opens in February 2025.
Photos: Norman Lear through the years
Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group