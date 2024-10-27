Universal Orlando to modernize theme park roadside signs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When Universal Orlando refers to its new signage in development as “roadside monuments,” the theme park company may be referring to the monumental size, as the new signs are between 30 and 40 feet wide.

That’s not all that’s new. Documents filed with the city show Universal will erect the aluminum and polycarbonate signs, which are outfitted with LED screens. There’s a Nov. 19 hearing for the city’s approval.

Sited in high-traffic areas, the roadside monuments likely will display a variety of videos from Universal’s deep intellectual property well, based on renderings provided to the city.

