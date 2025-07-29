Universal Orlando unveils spine-chilling haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are set to thrill visitors this fall with the introduction of two new haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights, inspired by ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and WWE’s ‘The Wyatt Sicks.’

The haunted houses will debut on August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, offering fans a chance to experience the horror of these popular franchises firsthand.

The ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ haunted house is based on the 2023 film adaptation of the hit video game series, which has become Blumhouse’s highest-grossing movie to date.

Visitors will navigate through the eerie setting of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, following the story of Mike, a night security guard who takes the job to maintain custody of his sister.

In ‘WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks,’ guests will encounter the chilling world of WWE’s The Wyatt Sicks, a group known for its dark and twisted characters.

This haunted house pays tribute to the legacy of Bray Wyatt, with Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, leading the experience.

