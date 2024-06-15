Universal ride with dynamic seating under development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is cooking up a ride that could leave Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Avatar Flight of Passage and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in the dust.

A patent titled “Attraction System for Amusement Park” published June 6 reveals the company is developing a more advanced version of rides that create the sensation of movement even when the rider is stationary or mostly still.

Read: Ocoee police are investigating deadly crash

The magic is in the seats. These seats will allow riders to stand, sit and move their bodies in various directions without dislodging from the seat. This will give riders significantly more control over their ride experience.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group