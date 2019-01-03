Universal suspect released from jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at Universal Studios Orlando left the Orange County Jail on Wednesday evening.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Jason Mikel walked out of jail, met his family and left.
Related Headlines
-
Man arrested for trying to kidnap 9-year-old girl from Harry Potter ride…
-
Katharine, a tagged great white shark, spends holidays off Brevard County coast
-
Wild monkeys with herpes in Central Florida: Population on the verge of doubling
-
Brevard Zoo: Rhinos will not be 'punished' after 2-year-old girl…
Earlier Wednesday, a judge said prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to hold Mikel without bail on a kidnapping charge. He was released on his own recognizance.
TRENDING NOW:
- Orlando police investigate first homicide of 2019
- Brevard Zoo: Rhinos will not be 'punished' after 2-year-old girl stumbles into exhibit
- America’s wealthiest celebrities 2018: No. 1 isn’t a Kardashian or Jenner
- VIDEO: What is the potentially life-saving 'Ashanti Alert'?
Mikel said he had no comment while leaving jail.
His mother, Kimberly Mikel, said she is angry that her son spent several days in jail.
"We feel (that this was) unfair for him, that this shouldn't have happened," she said. "It's been emotional for all of us and all the kids."
Read: Man arrested for trying to kidnap 9-year-old girl from Harry Potter ride at Universal, police say
Kimberly Mikel said her son was visiting Orlando from Illinois for the holidays with a dozen family members, including five children.
He is accused of touching a 9-year-old girl on her shoulders near the lockers of the theme park's Hogwarts attraction.
A witness told detectives that she heard him tell the girl her, "mommy was over here."
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The girl became frightened and told her mother someone tried to grab her.
Jason Mikel was also charged with possession of marijuana and battery.
Kimberly Mikel said she stands by her son.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
"My son, Jason Mikel, is not a danger," she said. "He's not a danger to anybody. He's very loving."
The state attorney's office must decide whether it will pursue charges against him.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}