  Orlando police investigate fatal shooting in Parramore, first homicide of 2019

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting near downtown Orlando Wednesday, according to Orlando police.

    The shooting occurred on West Jefferson Street, between North Lee Ave. and Hills Place. 

    Officers responded to an incident in the area around 11:52 a.m., according to police records.

    Orlando police have not said what led to this incident but have confirmed it is not an officer-involved shooting.

    A large crowd has gathered across the street from where crime scene technicians are gathering to collect evidence. 

