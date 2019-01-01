Police: 3 shot by relative at Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three people were shot by a relative on New Year's Day at a home, the Melbourne Police Department said.
Police said they were called at about 2 p.m. to a domestic shooting at Woodsmill Drive near Lake Washington and North Wickham roads.
Investigators said the victims are adults. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said one man is in custody.
Investigators said two children escaped from the home uninjured and ran to a neighboring home to seek help.
No other details were given.
