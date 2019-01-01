  • Police: 3 shot by relative at Melbourne home

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three people were shot by a relative on New Year's Day at a home, the Melbourne Police Department said.

    Police said they were called at about 2 p.m. to a domestic shooting at Woodsmill Drive near Lake Washington and North Wickham roads.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Officials: Toddler falls into rhinoceros exhibit at Brevard Zoo

    Investigators said the victims are adults. Their conditions are unknown.

    Police said one man is in custody.

    Investigators said two children escaped from the home uninjured and ran to a neighboring home to seek help.

    Read: Timeline: UCF falls to LSU in New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories