  • FHP: Boy run over by SUV in Brevard County mud pit

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was run over by an SUV in a mud pit on New Year's Day near Brevard County's Canaveral Groves neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers were called at about 3:30 p.m. to an area used for recreational off-road vehicles near Port St. John Parkway and Golfview Avenue, Lt. Kim Montes said.

    "Troopers are still attempting to determine what occurred," she said. "Witnesses report that a 10-year-old boy was struck by a white Chevy SUV in a mud pit."

    The child was flown to Orlando's Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in stable condition.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.
