FHP: Boy run over by SUV in Brevard County mud pit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was run over by an SUV in a mud pit on New Year's Day near Brevard County's Canaveral Groves neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers were called at about 3:30 p.m. to an area used for recreational off-road vehicles near Port St. John Parkway and Golfview Avenue, Lt. Kim Montes said.
"Troopers are still attempting to determine what occurred," she said. "Witnesses report that a 10-year-old boy was struck by a white Chevy SUV in a mud pit."
The child was flown to Orlando's Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in stable condition.
**TRAUMA ALERT** Area of PSJ Pkwy/Golfview Av. Port Saint John. 10 yo run over by truck in the woods. Trauma alert being flown to Orlando via @Health_First First Flight helo. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #PortSaintJohn #TraumaAlert #HealthFirst pic.twitter.com/l7lQVH7PeW— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 1, 2019
