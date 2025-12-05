A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a toddler who was last seen in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for one-year-old Itzayana Castelano Gonzalez, who was last seen near the 390 block of Circle Drive in DeLand.

Itzayana may be accompanied by Doranalleli Gonzalez and Jose Castelano Campo. The case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert due to an ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement advises the public not to approach if Itzayana is located, but to contact authorities immediately.

