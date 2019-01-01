0 Officials: Toddler falls into rhinoceros exhibit at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A toddler fell into the rhinoceros exhibit at the Brevard Zoo on New Year's Day, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said the girl, who is about 2 years old, was sent to a hospital under a trauma alert status. They said the child's mother was also taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening arm injury.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 UCF faces No. 11 LSU in New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl

"Early this afternoon, during a Rhino Encounter, a hands-on, educational experience with Brevard Zoo’s white rhinoceroses, a young guest entered the rhinoceros yard and was injured," said Elliot Zirulnik, a zoo spokesman. "During the encounter, participants and the rhinoceroses are separated by a series of steel poles. According to witnesses, the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles and at this point, the snout of at least one of (the) rhinoceroses made contact with the child."

The family was taken to a hospital by ambulance, Zirulnik said. The child's condition is unknown, he said.

Read: Baby sloth born at Brevard Zoo

Zoo officials said the animal experience has been offered daily since 2009. They said this is the first time a visitor has been injured during the experience.

"Our No. 1 concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family," said Keith Winsten, the zoo’s executive director. "Safety has always been of paramount importance to us and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again."

No other details were given.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News after the Citrus Bowl for live updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

Frankie has begun making appearances in Expedition Africa—you have to see this 5,300-pound pachyderm in person! pic.twitter.com/qEjUO1g75p — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) November 28, 2018

BCFR responded to the Brevard Zoo today for a child that fell into the Rhino exhibit. The child was trauma alerted to a pediatric hospital & mother was ground transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment. Further info being referred to zoo officials. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 1, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.