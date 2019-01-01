0 LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 UCF faces No. 11 LSU in New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No. 8 UCF faces No. 11 LSU on New Year's Day in the Fiesta Bowl for a chance at a second straight undefeated season and self-proclaimed national championship. Click here to find out how you can watch (or listen to) the game.

See live updates below:

2:17 p.m. update

LSU scores yet another touchdown, bringing the score to 24-14, Tigers.

Does #LSU have enough defensive backs to finish this game?#FiestaBowl — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) January 1, 2019

Total offense in the #FiestaBowl #LSU: 39 plays, 244 yards#UCF: 15 plays, 94 yards#Refs: 11 penalties, 12 yards — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2019

Kyle Gibson was just ejected for targeting after a review of his hit on Joe Burrow. #Knights #UCFiesta — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2019

Want to feel like you were on the field for Derrick Dillon's 49-yard touchdown to give @LSUfootball the lead? This is as close as you'll get without strapping a helmet on. #FiestaBowl #GeauxTigers #GreatnessAwaits pic.twitter.com/zgSlL0nTen — Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 1, 2019

2 p.m. update

LSU takes the lead -- 17-14.

The #LSU offense coming alive on that drive. 49 yard touchdown catch by Dillon puts the Tigers back in front 17-14. #FiestaBowl — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2019

#UCF issues with 3rd-down defense continue.



Dillon running wide open across the field and then turns the corner for the go-ahead touchdown.#FiestaBowl — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) January 1, 2019

1:50 p.m. update

The lively first quarter is in the books. UCF is up four points as the second quarter begins.

They're playing this game like it's some sort of old rivalry I don't know about.



Punches. Taunting. Big hits.#UCF #LSU #FiestaBowl — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) January 1, 2019

1:37 p.m. update

LSU scores a touchdown and an extra point. The current score is 10-14, UCF.

Penalty on #UCF just cost them 7 points. They have to settle down and play more disciplined.#FiestaBowl — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) January 1, 2019

Incredible catch by Jefferson. Looked like that was going to be way out of reach. #FiestaBowl — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2019

1:25 p.m. update

The current score is 3-14, UCF.

A 95 yard pick 6 for @UCF_Football and Joe Burrow got absolutely lit up. But he appears to be okay.



Play is under review. — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2019

1:15: p.m. update

The current score is 3-7, UCF.

Greg McCrae to the HOUSE!#UCF up on #LSU early in this one, 7-3.#FiestaBowl — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) January 1, 2019

Still a lot of empty seats. The problem with making two teams play a bowl game on the other side of the country. #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/CszBzzyUbw — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2019

1 p.m.

What's at stake

UCF takes a 25-game winning streak into the Fiesta Bowl in its bid for a second straight undefeated season. The Knights proclaimed themselves national champions after last season and will likely do so again with a victory at the Fiesta Bowl. LSU is vying for its first 10-win season since 2013.

Key matchup

UCF's defense vs. LSU's run game. Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire combined for 1,588 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Tigers this season. UCF was among one of the nation's worst teams against the run, allowing 227.4 yards per game, so the Knights may have to outscore the Tigers to win.

Players to watch

Central Florida: QB Darriel Mack Jr. The redshirt freshman was thrust into the starting role when two-time AAC player of the year McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome leg injury in UCF's regular-season finale against South Florida. Mack led a massive comeback against Memphis in the AAC title game, accounting for six TDs while throwing for 348 yards. The Knights will need him to be just as good against the physical Tigers.

LSU: QB Joe Burrow. LSU did not exactly have a prolific passing game this season, but could use Burrow to have a solid game to take pressure off the run game. Burrow threw for 2,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, though he completed only 57 percent of his passes. He did have just four interceptions and got better as the season progressed, completing at least 65 percent in LSU's final three games.

Facts and figures

UCF's winning streak is the fourth-longest in the FBS since 2000, behind Miami (34), Florida State (29) and Alabama (26). ... The Fiesta Bowl is LSU's 50th bowl appearance (25-23-1), good for eighth all-time in the FBS. ... UCF was 24th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 21.3 points per game. ... LSU sophomore safety Grant Delpit is the ninth player in school history to earn consensus All-American honors. ... The Knights have forced a turnover in 31 straight games. Indiana has the nation's second-longest streak at 18 straight games. ... LSU is No. 7 nationally with a turnover margin of plus-12.

