National Hurricane Center predicts above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center released its “2025 Hurricane Season Outlook” on Thursday.

Officials said they predict 13 to 19 named storms in the Atlantic this year.

A low-pressure system is classified with a name after it becomes organized with winds at or above 39 mph.

Of the named storms predicted, meteorologists believe six to 10 could reach hurricane strength, including three to five that could become “major hurricanes.”

A hurricane needs to strengthen with winds above 111 mph to be considered a “major” storm.

Officials said the number of forecast storms could be above normal due to many factors, including warmer-than-average ocean temperatures and forecasts for weak wind shear.

