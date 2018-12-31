0 9 things to know about the UCF Knights' Fiesta Bowl appearance

ORLANDO, Fla. - 1. If the UCF Knights beat the LSU Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day, the team will have completed back-to-back undefeated seasons.

2. Tuesday's game will be the second time in five years that the Knights have played in the Fiesta Bowl.

3. The Knights have won four of their last six bowl games.

4. If the Knights beat the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl, it will be their 26th consecutive win.

5. The Tigers are the Knights' second-straight Southeastern Conference opponent in a bowl game. Tuesday's game will be the Knights' fourth time playing an SEC team in a bowl game. (They played the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Liberty Bowl in 2007, the Georgia Bulldogs in the Liberty Bowl in 2010 and the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.)

6. Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl will be the Knights' 10th appearance in a bowl game.

7. The Knights' trip to the Fiesta Bowl is the second-farthest distance the Knights have had to travel for a game. (Their longest trip was to Honolulu in 2005 to play in the Hawaii Bowl.)

8. Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl will be the third New Year’s Day bowl game in which UCF has played.

9. There have been no previous matchups between the Knights and the Tigers.

Bonus fact: Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl will be the first bowl game start for UCF quarterback Darriel Mack.

