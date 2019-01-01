0 Downtown Orlando bars prepare for Fiesta Bowl watch parties

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just hours after New Year’s Eve parties wrapped up in downtown Orlando, bars are preparing for a different kind of party – this time fiesta-themed.

Central Floridians are expected to pack downtown Orlando bars Tuesday afternoon to watch the UCF Knights face off against the LSU Tigers as the Florida team goes for its 26th win in a row at the Fiesta Bowl.

Business owners are spending the morning taking down Monday night’s New Year’s decorations in favor of black and gold for the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m.

Jamie Feldman, who owns four downtown Orlando bars, said his employees are up for the challenge.

“Being that it's a tip-driven business for most of the staff here, they want to be here when it's busy and knowing it's going to be busy in the morning, they're excited to be here and get here as soon as possible,” Feldman said.

Several bars along Orange Avenue that typically wouldn't be open until happy hour on the weekday plan to open their doors by 11 a.m. or noon Tuesday to capture bowl game business.

