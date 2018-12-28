UCF Knights prepping for Fiesta Bowl, hold first practice in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. - The UCF Knights held their first practice in Arizona Friday morning getting ready to faceoff against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.
The team’s star quarterback joined the Knights from the sidelines. McKenzie Milton hasn't played since he suffered a severe knee injury that sent him straight into surgery during UCF’s game against USF last month.
Milton's teammates said they are excited to have him there to support them.
"It means a lot for us, man. It's our brother, and he's always been there for us, and we've always been there for him. It's a win-win just having him here," said Titus Davis, UCF defensive lineman.
It has been more than 700 days since the Knights lost a game.
The team will faceoff against LSU on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The #Knights have arrived. McKenzie Milton and @DJMactastic1 stepping off he plane together. Mack holding KZ’s crutches as he came down the stairs. #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/ANvBkv3Vzg— Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) December 27, 2018
