Reward offered in search for man accused of trying to kidnap woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is reaching to the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an almost two-week-old case.

The sheriff’s Office says Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man pictured above.

Investigators say on the morning of May 11, this man stole a 4Runner, then tried to force a woman inside it shortly after.

Investigators say the man drove it several times past a woman who was walking her dog near Adanson Street and Lee Road. That woman said the man blocked her, then pointed a gun at her and told her to get in.

The woman ran, and the man drove away, the sheriff’s office said.

The 4Runner was later recovered, but the man remains at large.

He was caught on camera where the vehicle was taken. He is shown to have black hair and an average build, and may have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

