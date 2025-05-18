Man sought after woman says he tried to kidnap her at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle and using it to try to kidnap a woman.

Deputies say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. on May 11. The victim said she was walking her dog near Adanson Street and Lee Road when a gray Toyota 4Runner drove past her several times.

Deputies say the woman told them she kept walking when the sport utility vehicle suddenly turned and blocked her path. She said the driver pointed a handgun at her and told her to get in the car.

The woman ran, and the man drove away, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the 4Runner had been stolen earlier that morning. It was later recovered, although the driver has not been found.

The man was caught on camera where the vehicle was taken. He has black hair and an average build. Deputies say he may have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows anything about the incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

