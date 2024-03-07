Universal’s new wearable tech to personalize theme park experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Nobody likes getting lost at a theme park. A new wearable device for which Universal Destinations & Experiences filed a patent application, titled “Interactive Way-Finder,” could solve that problem and bring other benefits, too.

Theme park strategists constantly look to technology for solutions, and this new tech could put an end to the aimless wandering that can make the theme park experience frustrating.

Inventors Wei Yeh and Rachel Rodgers developed a concept for a wearable device that serves as an interactive digital map. The device has a screen that displays hands pointing in the direction of your destination, whether it’s an attraction, restaurant or restrooms. You can choose where you want to go, or the system can make suggestions based on where you are or what you like.

