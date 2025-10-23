Universal’s park-to-park access now includes Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has launched new multiday ticket options that allow guests to visit different parks on the same day, including Epic Universe.

For the first time, guests can buy three-day, four-day or five-day tickets that allow park-to-park access in the same day for Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe. Upgrade options are available to include Universal Volcano Bay.

There is also a three-day base ticket option to visit one park per day.

Click here to view ticket options and prices.

