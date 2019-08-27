UPDATE: Boy, 10, shot while playing with gun in Daytona Beach has died, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy who was shot by a 14-year-old boy Saturday night in Daytona Beach has died, according to police.
Daytona Beach police confirmed Tuesday afternoon the boy succumbed to his injured and died around 4 p.m. at Arnold Palmer hospital in Orlando.
Officers said they responded to a home on South Keech Street at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, where they found the 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, lying on the floor near a bed.
Investigators said the weapon used in the shooting was found in the home.
Police Chief Craig Capri said the 14-year-old, who was a friend, went to the home minutes before the shooting.
Despite the loaded gun being secured, the boys found it and began playing with it before it fired, hitting the 10-year-old boy police said. A relative in the home heard the gunshot and called police, officers said.
