0 Man struck during Altamonte Springs shootout dies, alleged shooter claims self-defense

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the men involved in a shootout in Altamonte Springs has died from his injuries, Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies and police responded to the area of Jackson and Pine streets Tuesday at about 10 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Treyvis Gooch, 21, was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

“We responded and found on individual, who had been driving a white passenger car, shot,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Deputies said as they and Altamonte Springs police responded to the shooting, they saw a suspicious vehicle in the area and tried to cordon it off. They said the driver was able to maneuver around them and speed away.

Deputies said the driver went down State Road 436 and US 17-92 and eventually struck a tree and crashed. Three people fled the vehicle, but only one was caught.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the vehicle and the three people in it are not involved in the shooting.

The alleged shooter's attorney called deputies and said his client was fired upon first and shot at Gooch in self-defense.

>>>More Seminole County news<<<

The people in the car were involved in some other type of criminal activity and will face charges, deputies said.

Deputies do not believe the shooting was a random act and believe the gunmen were targeting one another. They said both gunmen had concealed carry permits.

"The real victims in this case are the people who live in the neighborhood, law abiding citizens who would not be subjects to shootouts that occur in their neighborhoods," Lemma said.

Deputies said the survivor of the shooting has met with them and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Officials ask that the public call the sheriff's office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 with any information about the incident.

No other details were released.

#BREAKING- massive law enforcement presence along 17-92 near Maitland Blvd. @SeminoleSO ALERT helicopter circling area near 17/92 and Spartan Drive. #wftv pic.twitter.com/fAv0hYTCSf — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) October 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.