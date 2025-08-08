Passenger injured after water slide shatters on Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’

MIAMI, Fla. — A person was injured on a Royal Caribbean cruise after a water slide malfunction on the ‘Icon of the Seas’ ship departing from Port Miami.

The incident occurred when a glass panel broke off while the individual was on the water slide.

The guest is currently receiving medical treatment, although the severity of the injuries has not been disclosed.

Royal Caribbean has closed the water slide as it conducts an investigation into the malfunction.

The cruise line has not provided further details about the cause of the incident or the timeline for reopening the slide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group