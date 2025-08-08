2 tropical systems active now, 2 more on deck for next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active as the work week ends, with two areas of interest and two more areas to monitor next week.

Invest 96L, located in the open Atlantic, is moving westward and has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend or early next week.

Meanwhile, an area off the Carolina coastline is being watched for potential development, although it currently has a low chance of organizing further.

Invest 96L is expected to curve north and head out to sea, minimizing its potential impact on land.

The second area off the Carolina coastline is also likely to move out to sea, reducing the threat to coastal regions.

Looking ahead to next week, meteorologists are keeping an eye on two additional areas in the open Atlantic.

One of these areas, located east of the Lesser Antilles, could become the next area of interest.

However, the exact track and intensity of these potential developments remain uncertain at this time.

Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to provide updates on these tropical systems as the season progresses, ensuring that viewers remain informed about any changes in their development or trajectory.

